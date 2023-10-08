STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ready to begin a new season following the spring’s national championship, the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team spent the weekend giving back.

“It feels amazing,” said Alex Karaban, a forward on the team. “I think that’s something we want to do, using basketball to give back to the community. I always say, ‘It’s bigger than basketball,’ so just being able to give back and inspire the young kids, especially in this state, that look up to UConn, it’s awesome. It’s definitely a great feeling.”

The team visited the Stamford Boys & Girls Club on Sunday for the Bleed Blue event, where players taught dozens of children how to play the sport.

The club said it wanted to bring the Huskies in to teach the children what it takes to be a champion.