UConn moves first two weeks of spring semester classes online, to announce booster requirement for eligible students

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut announced changes to the start of its spring semester Thursday night, including a remote start for classes, delayed residential move-in date and anticipated requirement of COVID-19 booster shots for students.

The university says at least the first two weeks of classes for the spring 2022 semester will be online only.

For the Storrs and Stamford campuses, residential move-in will be moved back by two weeks, now occurring over the weekend of Jan. 29 rather than Jan. 15. UConn is asking students to take precautions during this two-week period to help avoid exposure to COVID-19, including consistent mask-wearing and avoiding gatherings, especially those that are indoors,

According to the university, students who have on-campus housing and/or a meal plan who do not live in their residences or utilize dining services for this period will receive a credit equal to two-weeks worth of the overall cost of the housing and/or dining fee for the spring semester.

Additionally, the announcement said UConn will soon announce that booster shots will be required for eligible students. Discussions are also occurring in regards to requiring this for eligible faculty and staff too.

“The measures described above are critical: in order to reopen, resume in-person classes, and stay open during the spring semester, the university needs to welcome back a healthy population,” the message on the school’s website read.

Unvaccinated, exempted students are not eligible to return to university housing prior to Jan. 29

The university said all students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to follow these restrictions. Unless necessary for academic expectations, students will not be allowed to leave campus and no guests will be allowed in the residence halls.