UConn pays $250,000 to resolve pay discrimination case

Tolland

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has agreed to pay a total of just under $250,000 to seven female employees after the U.S. Labor Department found the school had been paying higher salaries to their male counterparts.

UConn has agreed to pay a total of $249,539 to two law professors and five women who hold the title of Specialist IA and Specialist IIA in its athletic department. The agreement follows a review by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

The school says the findings date from between 2012 and 2014 and contends the salary discrepancies were not due to gender.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

UConn testing to help fight crumbling foundations in Connecticut

News /

Some voters received wrong absentee ballots in the mail; Sec. of the State, town officials both pointing the finger

News /

UConn makes scheduling changes to Spring 2021 semester

News /

Dr. Birx meets with UConn leaders, health officials on COVID-19 outbreak, containment efforts

News /

UConn bans Phi Gamma Delta fraternity over hazing incidents

News /

Vernon PD arrest sixth suspect in connection to Rockville shooting, drug trafficking

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss