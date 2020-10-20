UConn pays $250,000 to resolve pay discrimination case

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has agreed to pay a total of just under $250,000 to seven female employees after the U.S. Labor Department found the school had been paying higher salaries to their male counterparts.

UConn has agreed to pay a total of $249,539 to two law professors and five women who hold the title of Specialist IA and Specialist IIA in its athletic department. The agreement follows a review by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

The school says the findings date from between 2012 and 2014 and contends the salary discrepancies were not due to gender.