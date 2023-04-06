UConn fans take down a lamppost after the team’s victory on Monday, April 3, 2023. (WTNH)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Connecticut campus police are asking for vandals who destroyed campus Monday night and early Tuesday morning to turn themselves in before their pictures are posted online.

“This is a chance to take responsibility for your actions and be an informed participant in the process, rather than waiting and wondering when police investigators will be visiting you,” a message from the UConn Division of University Safety reads.

A chaotic crowd began climbing on buildings, smashing windows, overturning vehicles and dismantling lamp posts following the Husky’s victory on Monday in the NCAA Tournament. Since then, 15 people have been arrested and charged with various crimes.

About 30 lamp posts were taken down or destroyed, according to the university — totaling an estimated $250,000 in damage. That does not include the cost to repair windows and doors.

But, campus police said, the request “is not an amnesty program.”

“If the conduct you relate to police investigators is deemed a crime, they will apply for an arrest warrant and, if approved, you will be arrested,” the message reads. “If you are a UConn student, the arrest information will be shared with the University.”

Campus police plan to post images and videos of the vandals online in order to uncover who they are.

“In many cases, the images are in high resolution and the individuals in them can be seen clearly,” the message reads.

In another email, UConn President Radenka Maric denounced the vandalism as “reckless, irresponsible, and disgraceful.”

“That anyone would ‘celebrate’ their team winning the NCAA tournament by vandalizing that team’s campus, and their own, is infuriating, unacceptable, and perplexing,” she wrote, adding that the team “have also expressed their disappointment about this to us directly.”

The repair costs are “extensive,” she wrote. Maric noted that several hundred students went to Hartford a few weeks ago to urge the legislature to fix a shortfall in the university’s funding.