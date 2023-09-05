STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn police are searching for a 19-year-old student last seen on campus Sunday night.

Furong “Betty” Li, 19, was last seen leaving the area of the Edwina Whitney Residence Hall on the Storrs campus, according to police.

Police handed out flyers on campus Monday and are trying to determine if she left campus voluntarily.

“We encourage her or others who encounter her to contact UConn Police so they can confirm her well-being,” a UConn spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on Li’s location is asked to contact UConn police Officer Christopher Getz at (860) 486-4801.