STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is reinstituting a mask requirement for indoor spaces as both the state and the university’s Storrs campus see a rise in COVID-19 positivity rates.

Masks will be required in all indoor instructional settings, workspaces and indoor events exceeding 100 people, university officials said Friday. It will go into effect on Monday.

Over the most recent seven-day reporting period, UConn officials said there were around 150 new positive COVID cases on and off campus. The state’s positivity rate over the past 7 days is at 6.51%.

The policy will remain in place through the end of the semester and final exams at the university.

“The goal of this decision is to protect health on our campuses and to help ensure that the remaining weeks of the semester and UConn’s commencement ceremonies can be conducted in-person. A widespread outbreak that overwhelms university health services and available isolation space could potentially disrupt both,” university officials said.