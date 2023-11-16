STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Connecticut reserved its decision on undergraduate housing Thursday after students complained about the university not guaranteeing housing for seniors.

In an email sent to the students Wednesday, UConn said that their new housing policy would guarantee six semesters of housing, which is through their junior year.

The university continued by saying any students who wished to live on-campus after those six semesters would have to fill out a housing application and be put on the wait list until rooms become available.

Shortly after the announcement was made about the new policy, another email was sent out on behalf of the Vice President of Student Life and Enrollment, Nathan Fuerst, saying that due to the numerous questions and concerns the office received, they would continue to guarantee housing for eight semesters.

“I am pleased to say that, following those discussions, we can once again guarantee that rising seniors will be able to complete their academic and personal journey in our residence halls for four years and, by doing so, not only get the most out of their UConn experience, but also demonstrate to incoming students how valuable this experience can be,” Fuerst said in the statement.

More updates regarding housing options for the 2024-25 school year are expected to come out in the coming weeks.