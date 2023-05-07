STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut sent out a tweet Sunday afternoon urging people coming to the campus or leaving for commencement to take a different route.

Route 195 at Exit 68 would be closed “for the foreseeable future” for a crash, according to the university. The crash is in the area of Rhodes Road.

The roadway remained closed, as of about 2:15 p.m.

The university recommends taking Route 384 to Route 44, then to Route 195 to campus, or Exit 69 to Route 74 and Route 195, instead.

At least one person was seriously injured, according to Connecticut State Police.

Limited details were immediately available about the crash. Check back for updates.