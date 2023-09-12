STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The starting quarterback for the University of Connecticut’s football team is out for the rest of the season after suffering from an injury, according to UConn’s head coach.

Head Coach Jim Mora made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday that Joe Fagnano will be out for the rest of the season.

Fagnano’s injury is considered “fairly significant” and is scheduled to have surgery on Friday.

Coach Mora also said that Ta’Quon Roberson will be replacing Fagnano as the starting quarterback.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay with News 8 for updates.