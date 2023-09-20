MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — As Ece Pakdil watched social media posts pour in about Turkey’s devastating 2021 wildfires, she saw communities destroyed by the flames.

“People lost their houses, their towns, everything they held dear,” said Pakdil, who is from Turkey.

Pakdil, a senior on the pre-med track at the University of Connecticut, had been passionate about ending period poverty ever since she completed a senior thesis on the topic in high school. She wanted to make menstrual product packages, but it didn’t come to fruition when the pandemic hit.

So, when she watched wildfires ravage Maui this August, Pakdil wanted to help.

She’s hosting a period product drive at the Mansfield Public Library, collecting pads, tampons, panty liners and disposable wipes that will be sent to the Ma’i Movement Hawai’i. There is also an Amazon wishlist of items available to buy for the drive. She is not accepting money, and there is not a set end date for items to be donated.

While a natural disaster leaves people without a home and their belongings, surviving a fire or earthquake also interferes with hormone levels — making period products even more critical to have on-hand.

Pakdil said that was evident after the wildfires in Turkey.

“All the women just started getting their periods at the same time because of the stress and trauma they experienced,” she said.

Pakdil said she was inspired by being a part of the LiveGirl nonprofit, along with its founder, Sheri West, and a similar drive that was led by Olive Goldenberg.