STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – A UConn student has been injured after being struck by a passenger vehicle on the UConn campus in Storrs early Saturday morning.

According to a UConn spokesperson it happened in front of the safety complex on North Eagleville Road shortly after 1 a.m. The male was taken by ambulance to LifeStar and then flown to Hartford Hospital.

The student was said to be conscious and alert but his condition is not known at this time.

The driver is not affiliated with the university according to the spokesperson.

Neither the student or driver’s names have been released.

UConn’s spokesperson says preliminary interviews with witnesses and video indicate the student walked in front of the vehicle which did not have time to stop.

The accident remains under investigation.