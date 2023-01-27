STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A student’s death on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus is not being treated as suspicious, school officials said Friday.

Stephanie Reitz, a UConn spokesperson, said school safety personnel responded to the North Residence Complex just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a medical emergency.

“Upon arrival, they were directed to a room in which the resident had been found unresponsive,” Reitz said in a statement. “UConn Fire EMTs provided emergency medical treatment until Windham Hospital paramedics arrived, when the student was pronounced deceased.”

The state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy, Reitz said.

"Preliminary indications suggest the untimely death may have been the result of a medical emergency, and is not being treated as suspicious," Reitz said.

The student’s identity has not yet been publicly released.

Reitz said Residential Life, Student Health & Wellness/Mental Health, Human Resources, and other University offices are coordinating services for those affected.