STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of University of Connecticut students rallied on campus Wednesday to support Palestine.

“Why does our president, Miss Radenka Maric, only send out emails when Israel is being attacked?” a student said at the rally. “What about us every single year?”

The students said they don’t condone the killing — but wanted to bring attention to the suffering Palestinians have experienced for years.

“We have had losses for years, and no one seems to spread awareness on that, so this is what we need to do as Palestinian people and our allies,” said Nour Alqaddumi, a senior. “We need to spread awareness on the fact this has been happening for 75-plus years, and no one talks about it.”

Maric condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel, and said UConn shares in the call for peace in the Middle East.

Twenty-two Americans have been killed in the conflict, according to the State Department. It’s estimated that more than 2,000 people have been killed in the attacks, which includes those killed by Hamas, and by the Israeli government bombing Gaza in retaliation.