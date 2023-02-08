STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A thief entered students’ rooms while they were asleep and stole items from them on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the University of Connecticut.

Multiple residents of Buckley Hall reported that the thief took the items overnight, according to UConn. Each room was unlocked.

One student work up at about 3 a.m. to see a stranger in their room, according to the university. When they asked who the stranger was and what they were doing, the thief left without saying anything.

The suspect has only been identified as a college-aged white man with brown hair. UConn has not elaborated on what was stolen and how many rooms were entered.

The university urges students to lock their doors and report suspicious activity to police. Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call UConn officers at (860) 486-4800.