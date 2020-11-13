UConn tightens quarantine protocols for students on Storrs campus; requires students to get tested before leaving for break

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn is implementing a modified quarantine for its entire residential campus and requiring a PCR exit test before students leave for Thanksgiving break.

Students must:

Wear masks.

Refrain from group gatherings.

Stay in their rooms — unless they are going to class or other academic activities, picking up food at the dining halls, participating in COVID testing and/or going for walks outside away from other people.

Residence halls that need to follow quarantine protocols include:

Belden Hall

Batterson Hall

Tolland Hall

Middlesex Hall

Werth Hall

Busby Suites

Russell Hall

Alsop A

Fairfield Hall

Litchfield Hall

That’s five more than the university mentioned on Wednesday.

The new protocols start at 5 p.m. on Friday and last until the residential system closes on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.

Students are also required to take an exit test before checking out of their residence hall and returning home. SHaW will be providing exit testing at the Field House every day, including weekends, from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18 for Storrs students.

Students already tested after Tuesday, Nov. 10 do not need to obtain an exit test.

In-person student activities and use of the Rec Center will also be suspended through Nov. 20. All dining halls will be considered quarantine dining and will convert to takeout by 5 p.m. Friday.