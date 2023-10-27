STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut sent a letter to students who live in the freshman dorm, Buckley Hall, that they will be inspecting ceilings for asbestos damage.

If you take a look at some of the ceilings in UConn’s Buckley Hall, you can see some rust and what appears to be damage to the asbestos coating.

“I don’t want to get exposed to it because I know there’s long-term health risks,” said UConn freshman Chris Lambiase who lives in Buckley Hall.

According to the American Lung Association, until the 1980s asbestos was commonly used in products such as insulation which was sprayed on the Buckley Hall ceilings.

UConn officials sent a letter to students in Buckley Hall stating that a small amount of asbestos had been found on the ceiling of one room.

“The ceiling had a small amount of asbestos (2%)…“It’s important to note that asbestos exposure may occur only when the asbestos-containing material is disturbed or damaged which can release asbestos fibers into the air.”

Freshmen Kyle Zheng and Julia Miller are among the 450 students who live in the freshman-only dorm.

Zheng said he has seen a few cracks in the ceiling of his dorm room, which makes him slightly concerned over asbestos exposure.

“Hopefully when I’m sleeping I’m not inhaling bad particles,” Zheng said.

Zheng said the crack in his ceiling is not on his side of the room. “It’s right above my roommate’s bed.

Some students told News 8 it looked like repairs had already been made to their ceilings, and they are glad the school is aware.

“I think it’s good that we were told and we were informed but I would have rather have not been possibly exposed to it,” Lambiase said.

The university says it will be inspecting each room in the dorm.

“I think as long as it stays in the ceiling it’s fine,” said UConn Freshman Julia Miller.

If it does find damage it will inform the students who live in the room and then have a certified worker come back and stabilize the situation using EPA-approved methods.