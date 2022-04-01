STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut announced Friday masking will no longer be required in classrooms and instructional settings starting Monday.

This decision comes as a result of “very low positivity rates” school officials are seeing on UConn campuses and in the state, according to the university.

Though not required, masking will be recommended and encouraged in these settings, and the university said anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask in a classroom or any campus space should do so.

Faculty and staff can request that students and guests in their classrooms or offices wear masks, but students cannot be directed to wear a mask if they do not want to, the university said.

The university previously relaxed COVID-19 protocols earlier this month when officials said masks would no longer be required at most locations on its campuses.

University officials said they will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 on its campuses and public health guidance when it comes to decisions regarding the health of its community.