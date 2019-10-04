UConn to provide free tuition for low-income in-state students

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut has unveiled a new initiative to provide free tuition for in-state students.

The Connecticut Commitment, as the initiative is called, will provide a free tuition to an in-state Connecticut resident if their family has a household income of $50,000 or below.

The initiative will begin in the fall of 2020 for new undergraduate students. It will promise free tuition for up to four years (eight terms) of full-time undergraduate study for entering freshmen. For those students meeting the household income criteria that are entering transfer students, they will be offered with free tuition for up to two years (four terms).

At this time, the current tuition for in-state residents is $13,798.

“It is critical for U.S. higher education institutions to work to change both the perception and reality of what they deliver. This is critical for the future prosperity of Connecticut. To keep our brightest, most talented and most diverse human capital in Connecticut, we must continue to offer as many of them as possible a high quality and affordable education in their state.” – UConn President Thomas C. Katsouleas

The Connecticut Commitment will be supported by an aggressive fund-raising campaign; which in future years will help raise the income threshold above the household income $50,000.

For frequently asked questions and additional details, visit The Connecticut Commitment’s page on UConn’s website here.