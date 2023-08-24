STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s move-in day for incoming first-year students on Thursday at the University of Connecticut!

UConn move-in day will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. All transfer and returning students will be able to move in this weekend.

UConn is one of many colleges and universities within the state that have welcomed new and returning students to campus this week ahead of classes.

University of New Haven, Connecticut College, and Quinnipiac University all welcomed their first-year students Wednesday and Yale welcomed their students back to campus this past weekend.

UConn is scheduled to begin classes on Aug. 28.