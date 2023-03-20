STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team is moving on to the Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament.

UConn faced off in the showdown against Baylor University on Monday night at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus.

The UConn women won against Baylor with a 77-58 game score.

UConn’s rivalry against Baylor University Monday night upped the energy from fans.

Students lined up outside to cheer their team on.

“It helps women sports be who they are today,” said Jessica Lockwood, a junior. “It helps show that we are women, and we are powerful.”