STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s so much excitement here in Storrs after UCONN Women’s Basketball swept through the first round of the NCAA Tournament – and the best part is it happened on their home court in Connecticut.

UCONN fans are ready to dance after two rocky years amid the pandemic.

“It makes a whole different thing from watching it on TV versus being in person, it’s great,” UCONN alumna Emilie Yukna said.

Covered in blue and white, the crowds poured into Gampel Pavilion for the Women’s first round game against Mercer, and expectations were high.

The Huskies beat the Bears by more than 40 points, advancing to the round of 32.

“We know that the poor teams sometimes that play UCONN sometimes get crushed, but we’ve been crushed the last couple of years, so we are very, very excited that this is just the first of many,” UCONN fan Karen Jones of Springfield, Mass. said.

Jones has season tickets with Carolyn Bishop and two other friends. They love watching a team that’s putting a spotlight on women’s athletics.

“They’re just not a pretty face, they you know, are good on the court and they’re good off the court in the classroom,” Carolyn Bishop, a UCONN fan from Tolland, said.

For them, going to UCONN games is a tradition, as is the case for many others.

A recent UCONN graduate, Madeline Campbell, said that it’s fun to be able to go to the games as a student and then to be able to come back as alumni is “just so exciting,” describing it as “the best feeling ever.”

“We see the same people year after year after year, and it’s just a wonderful place to be,” Yukna said.

Bishop said that they’ve waited a long time for a big win, noting that it’s been six years since a championship for the team.

“I’m hoping they make a big run,” UCONN fan Chris Incillo of Torrington said. “I think they can do it.”

UCONN will play in the second round back here in Storrs on Monday against the University of Central Florida. If they win that game, they’ll move on to the Sweet 16 in Bridgeport.