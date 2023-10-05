STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The historic Whitney House at the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus is set to be demolished, according to university officials.

The home was significantly damaged in an electrical fire last January, officials said.

According to investigators, the fire broke out when an electrical cable ignited materials in the wall.

The damage to the building was so severe it has been boarded up ever since, with no one allowed to enter.

After a review, university officials determined that the Whitney House was damaged beyond repair and it must be demolished.