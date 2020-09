TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Tolland first responders are responding to a reported head-on collision on Route 74 (Tolland State Road) in the area of North River Road Wednesday morning.

The Tolland fire dept. says at least two ambulances have been called to the scene. One lane of Route 74 is blocked.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

MVA ALERT: Units are being dispatched to Rt. 74 (Tolland Stage Road) in the area of North River Road for an MVA, reported to be head on. pic.twitter.com/yNgejWkxfP — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) September 30, 2020

