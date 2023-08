COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver struck a single family home in Coventry early Saturday morning, according to Coventry Fire EMS.

At 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning fire crews responded to a motor vehicle related disturbance in the 1100 block of Boston Turnpike. It was found that the vehicle had struck a house and flipped over.

There was structural damage done to the house with no injuries to the residents inside. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.