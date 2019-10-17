Vernon AFC to offer free flu shots during Flu Prevention Week

Closings
Tolland

by: Nicole Boucher

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — American Family Care in Vernon will be offering free flu shots at their Urgent Care Center during their 5th Annual Flu Prevention Week, October 21-27.

According to AFC, October is the ideal month to get a flu shot to provide the best protection against the virus.

AFC’s goal is to provide everyone with a flu shot that wants one, regardless of their insurance coverage or financial circumstances. The free shots are available to people of all ages.

AFC will also be sharing important tips to avoid illness.

It’s possible for the flu to lead to life-threatening complications, especially in those with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease. According to AFC, health officials warn that this year’s flu season could be severe, with one recorded pediatric flu-related death already.

During weekdays the urgent care center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On the weekends it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AFC Urgent Care Center is located at 179 Talcottville Road.

