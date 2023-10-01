VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Vernon Animal Control are reporting that they have found four abandoned dogs across the town in the last week.

The most recent find was today near the Risley Reservoir. The collar says that the dog’s name is “Jade.”

The last dog was found on Friday in Rockville. No name for the dog has been found.

The other two were found together in a crate on Wednesday near River St. in Rockville.

Anyone with information about the owners of these dogs should call Vernon Animal Control at 860-870-3558.