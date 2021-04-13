Vernon COVID vaccine clinic quick to pivot after pause on J and J vaccine

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — With the CDC and FDA recommending a pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to patients, the town of Vernon has been quick to pivot to another brand of vaccine to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

The federal government is recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Out of the millions who have gotten the vaccine, six have recently developed blood clots, but it’s not clear if the vaccine is the cause.

The pause causing a problem for clinics all over the country and here in Connecticut.

The City of New Haven canceled a clinic Tuesday, the same in Hamden. But the vaccine clinic in Keefe Community Center in Vernon is back on for Wednesday with the Moderna vaccine. It had to switch which vaccine it used Tuesday, and almost all of the patients notified of the change have kept their appointment with the substituted vaccine.