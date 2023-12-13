VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Town and health officials in Vernon said they’re facing a “public health and safety emergency” after neighbors reported rats and a hoarding situation in a home.

Neighbor Eric McVeigh said rats are running around his property on a daily occurrence from his neighbor’s house on Warren Avenue.

“We don’t get much rest because of every little noise that we hear,” McVeigh said. “There are rats running around our property. We have to be very careful taking our dogs out.”

McVeigh said they’ve seen as many as 10 rats every day since summer.

“My wife is very nervous to go downstairs and do laundry,” McVeigh said. “She’s scared she’s going to see rats in our own house.”

In addition to these concerns, neighbors have dealt with trash concerns and an unbearable smell over the last two years.

“It was very strong,” McVeigh said. “We couldn’t open our windows at all.”

McVeigh said some neighbors tried helping the resident with yardwork, but had no luck, leading them to turn to the town and local health departments.

“We’d see [officials] weekly over there checking in, and it just went downhill from there,” McVeigh said.

Inside of the home (SOURCE: Town of Vernon)

Vernon Town Administrator Michael Purcaro released a statement in part below.

“The North Central District Health Department and Town of Vernon initially issued orders to the property owner to clean the property. When the property owner failed to do so, the town and health department sought additional legal authority through superior court,” Purcaro wrote.

The court approved remediation, which McVeigh said started last week.

The homeowner declined to be interviewed or show her face on camera, but she said she lived in the house for more than 50 years. Yet, the home hasn’t been the same since her husband died three decades ago.

The source of the rats is currently under investigation but the homeowner said she believes the water and food in her basement led to the rats.

McVeigh said they care about their neighbor but they’ve had enough.

“It’s sad, you know, to see everything getting thrown out,” McVeigh said. “It’s somebody’s life, but I’m glad it’s getting done and hopefully we can just put this all behind us and we can all just live in peace without fear of our own properties.”