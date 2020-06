VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Vernon and Priority Urgent Care of Ellington are offering more COVID-19 testing to the Vernon community starting Tuesday.

Testing will be available on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Saint Bernard’s Church.

Drive-thru testing will be held at 25 Saint Bernard’s Terrace from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and on Thursdays from 9 am. to 11 a.m. at the Vernon Senior Center.