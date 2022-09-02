VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Vernon police have arrested 65-year-old Richard Grad, from Vernon, for possession of child pornography.

In August of last year, Vernon police said they began their investigation into Graf. The investigation led officers to file a search warrant, which was executed at Graf’s Vernon home in August of 2022.

Officers said that after a digital forensic exam was done on the items they seized, they alleged that Graf possessed child pornography and child erotica. He has since been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Graf is being held on a $200,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 2, 2022, in Rockville Superior Court, authorities stated.

Police said they are still investigating this case and ask that anyone with information call Vernon Police Detective Thomas Van Tasel at (860) 872-9126.