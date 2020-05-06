Vernon man creates ‘$20 Challenge’ to feed those in need

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vernon man has started something called the “$20 Challenge.”

It’s simple, you donate $20 and creator Maurice Humphrey uses that money to buy groceries for families in need.

He said the movement has taken off more than he could have ever imagined.

“I saw a bunch of people doing challenges like the push-up challenge, things like that, and I thought, why not try to feed some families,” said Maurice.

It was three weeks ago that Humphrey set out to help one friend’s family out with groceries.

“So, I put it on my Facebook page, and literally that day I think I raised about $300, so I was able to feed her family and two other families,” he said.

Now, he gets hundreds of dollars in donations every day; so much that he can buy groceries for about five to 10 families every day, no questions asked.

“We never qualify for anything but yet we need it like we are struggling so much sometimes to pay the bills and get extra groceries; we have two children,” said Lauren, who received groceries this week. “It’s really, really amazing what he’s doing,”

The former Penn State football player hopes to use his connections to take this to the next level and make the $20 Challange a nonprofit as soon as possible.

“I don’t wanna stop there, I wanna keep this going,” Humphrey said. “People are still gonna need help, they’ll get hours back but they’re still going to need help.”

More information can be found on Facebook or by sending an email to 20dollarchallengenonprofit@gmail.com. The $20 Challenge is currently taking donations through Venmo.