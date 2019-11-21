Vernon man facing 16 felony charges for burglary, illegal firearm possession

Live Now
Tolland

Jonathan McEwen, 30, of Vernon (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vernon man is facing 16 felony charges for stealing several firearms from a Stafford pawn shop.

State Police say on September 15, 30-year-old Jonathan McEwen, along with three other suspects, allegedly stole seven firearms from Simon Says Pawn Shop on West Stafford Road.

McEwen was arrested Wednesday and was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, seven counts of stealing firearms and seven counts of criminal possession of firearms.

Troopers say the three other suspects were also arrested and federally charged with various weapons charges related to this case.

McEwen is scheduled to appear in court on December 2.

