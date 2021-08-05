Vernon PD investigating larceny after two individuals steal cash register and cigarettes from Cumberland Farms

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Vernon Police are investigating Thursday morning after a larceny incident at the Cumberland Farms on Hartford Turnpike.

According to police, just after 3:00 A.M. two individuals, one male and one female, both wearing masks, walked into the Cumberland Farms on 343 Hartford Turnpike and told the worker to stay back from the register. The two individuals proceeded to take cigarettes and the cash register.

It is unclear at this time how much money was in the register at the time of the theft.

Police did say that there were no weapons displayed at the time of this incident and they are reviewing surveillance footage.

This is a developing story. Any new updates will be posted as they come into the newsroom.

