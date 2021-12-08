Vernon PD: Juvenile accused of making threats at Rockville High School arrested

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile has been charged in connection with an incident involving threats made at Rockville High School in Vernon Wednesday.

According to Vernon police, the juvenile allegedly made threats of violence and was taken into custody by police at the school.

The juvenile, whose name police cannot release, was charged with threatening in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree. Police said he will appear in Rockville juvenile court later this month.

The case remains under investigation. Vernon police said they are working with Vernon Public Schools to investigate this complaint and ensure school safety.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Vernon Police Department at (860) 872-9126.

