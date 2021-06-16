Vernon PD: One dead in moped scooter crash on RT 30

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have released the identities of the individuals involved in a fatal moped crash Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday at 5:56 a.m. there was a vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and moped scooter on RT 30 by the Interstate 84 exit ramp.

Police have identified the pickup truck driver as Kevin Delorge, 50, of Vernon. The moped operator has been identified as Owen Wright, 70, of South Windsor.

Both individuals were transported to the Rockville General Hospital. Delorge sustained minor injuries. Wright has been pronounced dead.

Vernon Police, with the help of the Metro Traffic Services, are investigating the crash. Police are asking for any witnesses to contact Officer Dominic Marandino at (860) 879-9126.