Vernon PD respond to fatal pedestrian struck incident

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident on Phoenix Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Phoenix Street is closed between Lake and Church Street.

A call reporting an adult male found came in shortly before 3 p.m. to 155 Phoenix Street. Responding officials say they found a male victim in cardiac arrest on the side of the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is a local Vernon resident.

An investigation revealed he had been hit by a car that then took off.

Vernon Detectives and members of the reconstruction team will be on the scene for several more hours collecting evidence and conducting the scene reconstruction.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash or surveillance video in the area that recorded between 2:45-3 p.m. Tuesday to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126. Callers can remain anonymous.

