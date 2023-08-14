VERON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Vernon Police Association cast a vote of no confidence against the town’s mayor and other town administrators.

According to a press release, the unanimous vote was cast against Mayor Dan Champagne, Town Administrator Mike Purcaro, and Assistant Town Administrator Dawn Maselek. The association said in the press release that they have no confidence that the three town leaders can “effectively manage and support our police department.”

The association says that the lack of support they have seen from the administration has “significantly impacted the morale of our department,” and says “their willingness to disparage Association members, and their tactics of using outdated and incorrect data to argue that we deserve less than comparable agencies speaks to their lack of professionalism.”

Some of the concerns that they outline are regarding the staffing crisis that the department is facing as well as the need for repairs to the police department building.

The association also says that “recent contract negotiations, arbitration, and subsequent efforts by Town Administration to vacate the decision of the arbitrators,” are some of the factors that played into this no confidence vote.

The Vernon Police Association says they believe public safety needs to be prioritized and that employees of the Vernon Police Department need to be respected and supported by the administration.

Stay with New 8 for updates.