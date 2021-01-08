Vernon police, CSP searching for several armed suspects after shooting Tolland County

TOLLAND COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police and Connecticut State Police (CSP) are investigating a shooting early Friday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to Parkwest Drive after a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found bullets has been shot into an apartment. No injuries were reported.

Then, officers said they saw a vehicle, thought to be involved, fled into Somers. The pursuit ended when the car became “disabled.” Reports indicate multiple suspects fled on foot.

Police and CSP began searching for the suspects, who are believed to be armed, in the area of Route 190 and 83.

Just before 3 a.m., the search had moved to the area Michelle Drive and Four Bridges Road.

Police K-9s as well as a drone have been deployed.

People in the area are asked to remain inside, lock their doors and call 911 if they observe any suspicious individuals.

Police departments from Enfield and East Windsor have joined in the search.

The car was seized and has a Massachusetts registration.

