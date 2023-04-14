VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Thursday.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Valero gas station on Talcottville Road just after 10 p.m.

The suspects displayed a handgun, stole money and cigarettes, and fled prior to the officer’s arrival, police said.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, similar incidents were reported in Meriden and Berlin after the Vernon incident.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Sean Curley of the Vernon Police Department at (860) 729-6406 ext. 2037.

