Vernon Police investigate stolen vehicles at two local repair shops

Tolland

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vernon police_116482

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon Police are investigating burglaries that happened at two local repair shops where nine vehicles were stolen during a two-week period.

Police said the keys were taken from inside the building in both incidents.

According to police, the first incident occurred on Aug. 9, when four vehicles were stolen from Shea’s Garage at 118 Grove St. Since the incident, two of the vehicles have been recovered.

The second incident occurred over two days, Aug. 23-24, when five vehicles were stolen from Farm Car Care at 11 Windermere Ave. Since the incident, police said three of those vehicles have been recovered.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon Police at (860) 872-9126.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

Nyberg: The Modern Milkman in Ellington delivers dairy and more to your door

News /

Vernon bans smoking pot, vaping in public spaces and schools

News /

UConn: 97% of incoming residential students in Storrs compliant with COVID vaccination policy

News /

What's Right With Schools: Ellington riding camp gives students unique experience with horses

News /

CT Chief Medical Examiner declares suspicious death in Somers as a homicide

News /

WEB EXTRA: State Police give an update on ongoing investigation on Durkee Road in Somers

DL365 /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss