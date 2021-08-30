Vernon Police investigate stolen vehicles at two local repair shops

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon Police are investigating burglaries that happened at two local repair shops where nine vehicles were stolen during a two-week period.

Police said the keys were taken from inside the building in both incidents.

According to police, the first incident occurred on Aug. 9, when four vehicles were stolen from Shea’s Garage at 118 Grove St. Since the incident, two of the vehicles have been recovered.

The second incident occurred over two days, Aug. 23-24, when five vehicles were stolen from Farm Car Care at 11 Windermere Ave. Since the incident, police said three of those vehicles have been recovered.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon Police at (860) 872-9126.