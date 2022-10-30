VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vernon Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people reported dead on Oct. 28.

At around 5:40 p.m., Vernon police responded to a report of two untimely deaths located at 21 Vinetta Drive. After officers arrived, they found a deceased 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Vernon Police Detective Division responded to assist in processing the scene. The investigation is ongoing and no cause of death has been reported yet, according to Vernon police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Detective Division at 860-872-9126.

