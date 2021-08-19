Vernon police investigation serious three-car crash on Hyde Ave.

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Vernon police are investigating a serious three-car crash that happened on Thursday morning.

Police responded to the crash in the area of 20 Hyde Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

The sole occupant and driver of a Mazda Miata was brought to St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries and is now listed in critical condition. The sole occupant and driver of a Ford F350 was uninjured in the crash and declined treatment. The driver and passenger of a 2016 Mazda CX-5 were both brought to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, but police said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact police at 860-872-9126.