VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon will use a $21,500 grant from a CSI actor’s nonprofit to buy four e-bikes for officers, according to an announcement from the town.

The electric mountain bikes will replace the mountain bikes currently used by the department. Officers will use the bikes for patrols and community policing.

The funds come from the Gary Sinise Foundation. The actor is known for his roles in CSI: NY, Forrest Gump and Apollo 13.

Michael Purcaro, the town’s administrator and the director of emergency and risk management, said that the grant award happened because Vernon police Capt. Lucas Gallant came up with the idea to use electronic bicycles.

“Officers on bikes can more readily stop to talk with residents to learn more about their concerns, answer questions and build relationships,” Gallant said in the written announcement. “Bikes can also get into places patrol vehicles can’t, such as our trail network.”

Officers will receive special training on how to use the bikes.