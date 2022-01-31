Vernon police search for driver in hit-and-run crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Vernon.

Vernon police and fire crews responded to the crash at Talcottville Road (Route 83) and Pitkin Road just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The 32-year-old victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers said the man was hit by a dark-colored sedan traveling north on Talcotville Road. The vehicle continued north without stopping, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Vernon Police Officer Roberge at (860) 872-9126 ext. 2025.