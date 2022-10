Police said the pictured individual robbed a Vernon Subway on Oct. 26, 2022. (Source: Vernon Police Department)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police are searching for a person who implied he had a gun while robbing a Subway.

The robbery happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Subway at 53 Hartford Turnpike, according to police.

Police said the robber is a “larger” white male who was wearing tan pants, a blue sweatshirt, a blue surgical mask and gloves. He drove off in a newer model gray Toyota Sienna toward Manchester.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 872-9126.