Vernon Police searching for suspect involved in hit and run on Talcottville Road

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit and run on Talcottville Road in Vernon last Thursday.

Just before 12 p.m., police said a light silver Ford Taurus with a 2001 to 2007 body style drove onto the Walgreens sidewalk at 539 Talcottville Road. The car struck the building and a pedestrian before driving off at high speed on Dart Hill Road toward South Windsor, police said.

The vehicle was operated by a white male in his sixties to seventies, according to police.

Police say the vehicle will have front-end damage likely toward the passenger side. It is pictured below.

Photo: Vernon Police Department

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information about the suspect should contact Officer Lagace at (860) 873-9126 ext. 2015.