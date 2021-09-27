Vernon Police searching for suspect involved in hit and run on Talcottville Road

Tolland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Vernon Police Department

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit and run on Talcottville Road in Vernon last Thursday.

Just before 12 p.m., police said a light silver Ford Taurus with a 2001 to 2007 body style drove onto the Walgreens sidewalk at 539 Talcottville Road. The car struck the building and a pedestrian before driving off at high speed on Dart Hill Road toward South Windsor, police said.

The vehicle was operated by a white male in his sixties to seventies, according to police.

Police say the vehicle will have front-end damage likely toward the passenger side. It is pictured below.

Photo: Vernon Police Department

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information about the suspect should contact Officer Lagace at (860) 873-9126 ext. 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

CT man catches state, possible world-record-setting white catfish

News /

UConn students react to Randy Edsall’s abrupt departure

News /

CSP Trooper Trainee rescues injured Red-tailed Hawk in Tolland

News /

Money, jewelry stolen in alleged Ellington home invasion

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss