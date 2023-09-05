VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) -The Vernon Police Department will be holding a press conference Tuesday to provide updates on the four-alarm fire that destroyed an old historic factory.

The fire occurred on Dec. 12, 2022, around 2 a.m. at the building located at 114 Brooklyn Street. There were no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but part of the building collapsed due to the flames.

These damages resulted in the building having to be demolished following the fire.

Officials have yet to release a cause for the fire.