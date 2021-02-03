Vernon sets up call center to help residents sign up for COVID vaccine while local hospitals put vaccinations on temporary pause

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– In Vernon at the Rockville Public Library, the town has set up a call center there to help people with the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes signing them up for it and also helping them with appointments.

On Wednesday they received more calls of concern after the town and local hospitals announced vaccinations at Rockville General and Manchester Memorial Hospitals will be paused temporarily because of a fluctuation in vaccine supplies this week. 

So far the hospitals have vaccinated ten thousand people and will ensure the 7,000 who have gotten their first vaccine will also get their second.

“Today we want to reiterate with you that this is a temporary pause. We also want to make a point that this is not unexpected,” said Michael Purcro, Vernon Town Administrator.

The call center is open the same hours as town hall, and the people manning these phones are a mix of people who work for the town and are on the clock and others who are volunteering their time like the Captain here.

