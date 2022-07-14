VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vernon Starbucks is celebrating after officially becoming the second unionized shop in the state.

The news follows a move earlier this year where the store sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, announcing their intent to form a union due to inadequate staffing, pay inequity, and lack of breaks.

On Thursday, the Vernon store, which sits at 135 Talcottville Rd., announced that it won a union election.

“We just won our union election 13-1!” store employees said on social media. “Let’s go!!!!! #UnionStrong.”

Vernon is following suite of the Starbucks on Corbin’s Corner in West Hartford, which made history as the first shop in the state to unionize earlier this year.