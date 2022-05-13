VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A second Starbucks location in Connecticut is making the move to unionize.

Employees at the store on Talcottville Road in Vernon sent a letter to Howard Schultz, the CEO of Starbucks, announcing their intent to form a union, citing inadequate staffing, pay inequity, and lack of breaks.

Starbucks Workers United wrote on Twitter: “To the workers all they produce. Strength to all partners, everywhere! Another CT store joins the movement!”

In April, workers at the Starbucks on Corbin’s Corner in West Hartford became the first in the state to launch a union organizing drive. They’re holding an election to vote on whether to unionize on June 9.